Justice Minister and Acting Garda Commissioner to open new Dublin Garda Station

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and the Acting Garda Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin will today officially open the new Kevin Street Garda Station in Dublin city centre.

It has been under construction since 2015 and is one of a number of major Garda projects underway around the country.

They are officially welcoming the force into a brand new fit-for-purpose building and the old station building, which is over 800 years old, will also get a new lease of life in the future.

Local Dublin City Councillor Mannix Flynn says it is a welcome relief for the inner city.

Mr Flynn said: "All too often here there are appalling conditions that An Garda Síochána have to work in, bad conditions for those who are in custody in the station and also bad conditions for those working in the station.

"So, it's very welcome to see this new very, very modern facility in Kevin St being opened, and I very much welcome it.

"I hope that that kind of a programme is rolled out for other jurisdictions within the 26 counties."