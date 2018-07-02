Just three nurses return to Ireland as part of HSE relocation scheme in 2018 so far

Only three nurses have returned to Ireland so far this year as part of the HSE relocation scheme.

Under the HSE's Bring Them Home campaign Irish nurses abroad can avail of a grant of €1,500 if they return and another €1,500 if they stay for two years.

It was originally hoped that 500 people would take up the initiative, but so far less than 200 have been enticed by it since it began in 2015.

There are now calls to increase the basic salary as well to ensure that they will come home and stay home.

Sinn Fein's Health spokesperson Louise O'Reilly says it is not all about pay.

"They also are living in countries where they are not crucified in terms of paying rent," said Ms O'Reilly.

"It is not simply the money that they get abroad, it is the conditions that they work in. So they have guaranteed levels of staffing in other countries. We don't have that here.

"And it is also the cost of living."

- Digital Desk