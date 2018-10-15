Just one in five rented accommodation units meeting the required standards

Just one in five rented accommodation units is meeting the required standards.

The National Oversight and Audit Commission's revealed that out of 16,000, 79% failed inspections last year.

Every property inspected in Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick and Offaly was found to be non-compliant.

Failure rates of over 90% were also recorded in Carlow, Galway city, Mayo and Sligo.

The Irish Examiner reports that only two local authorities had failure rates below 50%, with Cavan and Wicklow having failure rates of 18% and 9%, respectively.

The paper also reports that it was revealed that just a quarter of rental units in breach of accommodation standards and regulation last year became compliant before the end of 2017.

Inspection rates varied from a high of 14%, in Monaghan, to a low of less than 2%, in both Dublin city and Galway city.

