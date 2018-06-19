‘Just beautiful’ Meghan and Harry set for warm welcome in Dublin, say traders

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to meet the people during their visit to Dublin.

Confirmation of the royal trip was greeted with enthusiasm on Grafton Street today.

Flower sellers Tina Dempsey and Beatrice Donovan described the Prince as “lovely” and his wife as “just beautiful”.

“I’d love to see them on Grafton Street, hopefully he’ll come over and throw a few pounds in the box, then I can retire,” said Ms Donovan.

“I’ll enjoy all the excitement, I’ll not go to see them but if they come to me, I’d love to get a chat with them. I could have a joke with him, he’s that sort of person, I think he could take a bit of slagging.”

Ms Dempsey added: “He’s lovely, it’s a great thing he is coming to Dublin, I think there will be a big turn-out for him and Meghan.

“It will be a great day for the city, I’d say a lot of Irish will come out to see them.

“They seem like a lovely couple, just a normal couple, and so in love.”

Details of the newlyweds’ first official visit to the Republic of Ireland were announced by Kensington Palace on Tuesday morning.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in Dublin from July 10-11, and are looking forward to experiencing Ireland’s “rich culture”, as well as meeting “people who are shaping the country’s future”.

Jim Kearns from Dublin, who is concierge at the Brown Thomas store, was also delighted by the news of the visit.

“I am delighted to hear they are coming, of course, and they will be made very welcome” he said.

“I think most people in the Republic are very respectful of the royal family.

“The Queen’s visit in 2011 went down very well and also the visit of Prince Charles last week.

“I think personally it is a very good thing, our two peoples moving closer together.”

Amy O’Brien from Dublin, who works in Carrolls Irish Gift shop on Grafton Street, said she thinks the visit will be great for tourism.

“It is a good thing, I think there will be a great turn out of people to see them,” she said.

Tourists Mary and David White from Worcester welcomed the visit.

“I am not a big fan of the royals, but I think Meghan is lovely and Harry is his own person,” Ms White said.

“She is beautiful and I think it’s great that she brings some diversity to the royal family.”

Meanwhile, Aidan Lynch from Dublin said while the visit is not something he is personally excited about, he thinks it will be good for the city.

“I am not a big fan of the royals but I have no problem with them coming here and I think there are quite a few groups of people who will really enjoy it,” he said.

Kensington Palace has not yet confirmed where the royal couple will go during their visit.

Millions of people across the world watched the televised wedding ceremony which took place at Windsor Castle.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, described the visit as a “wonderful opportunity to showcase Dublin and Ireland to a huge audience of prospective holiday makers across Britain”, adding it has the potential to deliver a major boost to Irish tourism.

