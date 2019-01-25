Jury to visit Tipperary farm where man is accused of murdering 'love rival'

The jury in the trial of a farmer accused of murdering his 'love rival' will visit the farm in Co Tipperary where his alleged victim's body was found.

Patrick Quirke of Breanshamore in Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 52-year-old DJ Bobby Ryan.

Patrick Quirke. Pic: Collins

On Wednesday, the prosecuting barrister outlined his case against 50-year-old Patrick Quirke.

He said it would be alleged that Mr. Quirke killed Bobby Ryan after he started seeing a woman called Mary Lowry whom he himself had been in an intimate relationship with beforehand.

The local DJ, who was known as Mr. Moonlight, went missing in June 2011 after spending the night with Mrs Lowry.

The court heard Mr Quirke farmed on her land but when their relationship turned sour, she decided to terminate the lease.

Mr Quirke found Mr Ryan’s remains in a tank on the land almost two years after he went missing.

The prosecution say the discovery was “staged”.

The jurors will be taken to the site in Co Tipperary today.