Jury in Waterford murder trial discharged
10/04/2018 - 12:37:00
The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering another man in Co Waterford has been discharged.
37-year-old Tadhg Butler with an address at Seafield in Tramore has pleaded not guilty to killing Michael O’Dwyer in Waterford in January 2014.
The trial began yesterday but a problem arose with one of the jurors so the jury had to be discharged.
A new jury has been sworn in and the trial will start again this afternoon.
- Digital Desk
