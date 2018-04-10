Jury in Waterford murder trial discharged

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering another man in Co Waterford has been discharged.

37-year-old Tadhg Butler with an address at Seafield in Tramore has pleaded not guilty to killing Michael O’Dwyer in Waterford in January 2014.

The trial began yesterday but a problem arose with one of the jurors so the jury had to be discharged.

A new jury has been sworn in and the trial will start again this afternoon.

- Digital Desk