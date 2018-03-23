Jury in trial of mayo man accused of killing his six-month-old baby has resumed deliberations

The jury in the trial of a Mayo man accused of killing his baby son has resumed its deliberations.

It is the Prosecution’s case that 40-year-old John Tighe of Lavallyroe in Ballyhaunis murdered his six-month-old by placing two tissues in his mouth in June 2013.

He has pleaded not guilty and says what happened was an accident.

The jurors, of nine women and three men, have been deliberating for around five hours.

John Tighe.

- Digital Desk