Jury fails to reach verdict in Longford murder trial

A jury has failed to reach a verdict in the trial of a man accused of murdering another man in County Longford.

Rihards Lavickis, of Annaly Court in Longford, is accused of murdering Arkadiusz Czajkowski at Townspark in November 2016.

The 25-year-old had pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter, which wasn’t accepted by the State.

The trial at the Central Criminal Court heard that both men were low-level drug dealers at the time of the alleged offence.

After four hours of deliberations, the jurors told Ms Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh they were unable to reach a verdict. The foreman had informed the judge last week that the jury had reached an impasse, but she advised them to go home and get some rest and to await further direction.