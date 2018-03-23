Jury convicts Mayo man John Tighe of murdering baby son Joshua

John Tighe has been found guilty of murdering his infant son by a unanimous jury verdict at the Central Criminal Court.

Tighe (aged 40) of Lavallyroe, Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo had pleaded not guilty to murdering six-and-a-half-month old Joshua Sussbier Tighe at his home on June 1, 2013.

The jury of nine women and three men returned at 3pm this afternoon after seven hours and 32 minutes of deliberation to deliver their verdict.

Justice Patrick McCarthy will sentence John Tighe later today.