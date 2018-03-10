Jurors to sit at rugby rape trial today

The jurors in Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding’s trial at Belfast Crown Court have agreed to sit for a few hours today.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby players are accused of raping a 19-year-old student at Mr Jackson's Belfast home in June 2016.

Their friend, Blane McIlroy, denies exposing himself to her and another friend called Rory Harrison is accused of trying to cover up what happened.

The jurors are due to sit from 9am this morning to 12.30pm this afternoon as there have been a number of setbacks in proceedings and the trial is already running one week over the original timeframe.

Paddy Jackson’s defence closed its case yesterday after he began giving evidence on Wednesday.

Stuart Olding and Blane McIlroy have also given evidence in defence of the allegations against them and Mr. Harrison may do the same today but he's under no obligation to do so.

The court may also hear from other character witnesses.

