Junior Cycle reform stalled over meetings dispute

Reform of the Junior Cycle has stalled in a row over after-hour school meetings.

Under the proposals, teachers have to carry out classroom assessments of their own students and provide results to students and parents.

Annual meetings are also required to review video recordings of the feedback provided to students.

The Sunday Business Post reports these meetings have not gone ahead in some secondary schools as they have been scheduled after hours.

Under the reforms, assessments will take place over three years, with less pressure on students when taking their exams at the end of the third year.

The Framework for Junior Cycle, as provided by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, places a focus on key proficiencies to help students to "develop the knowledge, skills and attitudes to face the many challenges in today’s world".

It also places a focus on supporting young people to take responsibility for their own learning.

These key skills include communication, staying well, working with others, creativity, 'managing myself', and managing information and thinking,