Judgment reserved in National Maternity Hospital case

By Ann O'Loughlin

Judgment has been reserved at the High Court in an action brought by the National Maternity Hospital (NMH) seeking to quash the Minister for Health's decision to set up an inquiry following the death of a woman during surgery for an ectopic pregnancy.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan, following a five-day hearing, said his aim was to give his decision in early September.

The inquiry arises out of the death of Malak Thawley (34) during surgery in the hospital in 2016 for an ectopic pregnancy.

Malak Thawley

The NMH said public confidence in the country's maternity services could be undermined if the inquiry, conducted by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), goes ahead.

It argued it will be highly disruptive and demotivate staff and proposed an alternative inquiry by the UK Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

The Minister denied the claims that he was acting irrationally, disproportionately and outside his powers.

The court heard that following Ms Thawley's death, the NMH set up it own inquiry which was later reviewed by a HSE panel. That review acknowledged that the hospital’s systems and analysis review not only complied with the requirement of national guidelines but in a number of respects exceeded those requirements.

There was also a coroner's inquest which approved the recommendations of the NMH report.

That meant there were three inquiries or reports already, the NMH said.

The State's chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, the only witness to give evidence in the case, told the court the HIQA inquiry was required because of the Minister's concerns that questions remained unanswered about the decision making in a maternity hospital between when a healthy young woman walked into it and ended up on an operating table where she died.

On Tuesday, Conor Dignam SC, for the minister, said there was no absence of fair procedures in the way in which the minister came to his decision. The obligation to notify the hospital about the investigation did not arise and the engagement there had been between the department and the NMH, before the decision was made, was sufficient to satisfy any requirement of fair procedures.

In his closing submission, Paul Gallagher SC, said adequate reasons were not given for why the minister had patient safety concerns. Therefore no basis existed for the minister forming the view a statutory inquiry was required.

The minister's decision to hold an inquiry was wholly unlawful, he said. Urging the court to grant the order sought, he said it involves issues of "immense significance".