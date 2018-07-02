Judges will not now deliver a verdict in case of Frederick ‘Freddie’ Thompson until October

By Alison O' Riordan

Judges at the Special Criminal Court have said they will not now deliver a verdict in the case of Frederick ‘Freddie’ Thompson (pictured), who is accused of the murder of David Douglas, until October.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh today told the non-jury court that they would not be in a position to deliver judgment in Mr Thompson's case until October 1.

The three-judge court was expected to return a verdict on July 24.

Mr Justice Hunt said it was a complicated case and since the court had been continuously at trial, it would deliver judgment in October.

The judge said Mr Thompson could be produced if either party wanted to mention the case before the close of term.

The 37-year-old, with an address at Loreto Road, Maryland in Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Douglas on July 1, 2016 on Bridgefoot Street in the south inner city.

The 10-day trial heard that the 55-year-old was shot six times shortly after 4pm, as he took a meal break at the counter in his partner’s shop, Shoestown. A semi-automatic pistol with its serial number removed was found next to his head.

The prosecution is not claiming Mr Thompson carried out the actual shooting. However, the court has heard that his DNA was found in two alleged ‘spotter’ cars used in the shooting, and detectives also identified him in CCTV footage as the driver of one of the cars.

The prosecution case is that four vehicles and their occupants were operating in concert on the day and the court has seen CCTV footage of their movements. These included the “ultimate murder vehicle”, the Mercedes that transported the shooter to and from the scene and the other three vehicles which included a Ford Fiesta, Mitsubishi Mirage and a Suzuki Swift.