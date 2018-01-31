Judgement of €3.5m made against Mayo couple on defaulted loans

By Anne O'Loughlin

A summary judgment for €3.5m has been granted in the Commercial Court against a couple arising out of default on finance agreements and loan facilities provided to them and their company by AIB plc and AIB Mortgage Bank.

Thomas and Josephine Maloney, Carramore, Kiltimagh Road, Knock, Co Mayo, and Thomas Maloney Builders Ltd, had conceded they owed around €3.5m after deducting what they claimed were disputed sums in relation to some of the loan facilities they had obtained.

The loans included finance for properties in Knock while the company debt was in relation to hire purchase agreements entered into by their firm.

Mr Justice Brian McGovern granted judgment for some €3.56m which represented the amount due less €192,000 which the Maloneys claimed had been overcharged on the loans.

The judge remitted for hearing claims in relation to the alleged overcharging matter which the defendants claimed were wrongfully made against certain loan facility accounts.

Mr Justice McGovern said the evening before the summary judgment hearing on January 25 last, the defendants provided an affidavit from a Northern Irish financial consultant who audits bank accounts and who said the Maloneys should be given credit of €192,000 for overcharging by the bank.

The judge said the affidavit from the financial consultant, who had purported to give evidence as an expert but who did not set out his qualifications other than to say he had 20 years experience auditing bank accounts, was "sprung upon the banks at the 11th hour".

This was in complete disregard for the rules of the Commercial Court, he said.

The judge permitted the defendants to rely on this new affidavit because the court had to exercise caution in deciding whether to allow its introduction in circumstances where this might lead to injustice.

He would remit the issue on the alleged €192,000 overcharging for hearing and would hear counsel for both sides next week on whether his judgment order, for €3.5m, would be against the Maloneys jointly and severally or whether a portion of the judgment should be against the company.

He said regardless of the outcome of the hearing in relation to alleged overcharging, no costs associated with the financial consultant's affidavit, or his attendance at court, should be allowed against the bank plaintiffs.

He was imposing this sanction in view of the "complete disregard" shown for the procedures of the Commercial Court in seeking to admit the consultant's affidavit at the 11th hour.