Judge warns jury in trial of David Drumm not to conduct online research during Easter break

By Sarah-Jane Murphy

The judge at the trial of former Anglo Irish Bank chief David Drumm has today given the jury a lengthy warning as proceedings break for the courts' Easter break.

Judge Karen O'Connor, presiding over the conspiracy to defraud trial, told the 10 men and four women not to carry out any research online or via social media.

“Do not let anyone try to influence you as it won't help you when you get to the deliberations stage,” she said, on day 49 of the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court trial.

Judge O'Connor said a jury is a group of people selected at random who must come to their own conclusion on the basis of the evidence they hear in court and nowhere else.

Today, a former dealer at Irish Life & Permanent (ILP), told Sinead McGrath BL, prosecuting, that he placed the stg£978m with Anglo, a transaction he said was “very, very unusual”.

Seamus Magner, who managed ILP's dealing desk, told the jury he was not aware of the planned transactions with Anglo until he was called to a meeting on the morning of September 26, 2008.

“My colleague was sick that day so there was no hand over regarding the transactions. I was called to an impromptu meeting which other ILP staff attended,” he said.

Mr Magner said the mechanics of the transactions were discussed by those present, and said he was aware the deal would exceed Anglo's counter party limit, which at the time was €100m.

The defendant accepts that multi-million euro transactions took place in between Anglo and ILP in 2008 but disputes that they were fraudulent or dishonest.

The witness told Ms McGrath that it was agreed the cash amounts would flow between Irish Life Assurance, Permanent TSB, the retail banking wing of ILP, and Anglo.

Mr Magner said the transactions were discussed with Anglo officials on “a quiet line”, which he said meant a telephone line that they wouldn't be disturbed.

David Drumm

David Drumm (aged 51) of Skerries, Co Dublin, has pleaded not guilty to conspiring with former bank officials Denis Casey, William McAteer, John Bowe and others to defraud depositors and investors at Anglo by “dishonestly” creating the impression that deposits were €7.2bn larger than they were in 2008.

The former Anglo CEO has also pleaded not guilty to false accounting on December 3, 2008, by furnishing information to the market that Anglo's 2008 deposits were €7.2bn larger than they were.

The trial, which began nine weeks ago, will resume on April 9.