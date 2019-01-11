Judge warns Cork man who was abusive in A&E that any repeat will see him end up in jail

A district court judge has warned a 51-year-old Dunmanway man that hospital staff have a tough enough job without having to deal with insulting behaviour particularly at the accident and emergency unit.

Judge Olann Kelleher addressed his comments to defendant, Oliver White, 51, who now lives at 32B Fair Street, Mallow, County Cork.

“People in the Mercy and CUH have a terrible time and you refused to stop this behaviour for staff," the judge said at Cork District Court.

Mercy University Hospital

“If this continues in the future you will end up in jail. It is not fair to staff at the A&E who are doing their best in difficult circumstances.

For people who cause trouble in A&E the court inevitably sends them to jail.

Oliver White, who was represented by Eddie Burke solicitor, asked for permission to address the court directly.

“It was not my intention to have any altercation, it just happened," he said.

"If I may say something else. When things happen and you are in a lot of pain you react in a way you would not otherwise react. You might not have your awareness about you.”

Sergeant John Kelleher told the court: “On Sunday June 3, 2018 following a disturbance at the A&E of the Mercy University Hospital gardaí were requested.

“On arrival, Garda William Hanley observed Oliver White being restrained by two members of security.

“Mr White was very agitated and roaring abuse at all present. He refused to desist even when released by security.

A&E was quite busy at that time and a number of people entered the department and left as Mr White continued to be abusive.

The defendant was arrested. While he pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, Eddie Burke solicitor said the accused was not threatening to anyone.

“While he was abusive there was no threat to any member of staff. There is a subtle difference," Mr Burke said.

"He was unable to get off the trolley because of the pains in his feet."

The judge imposed a €200 fine on the defendant.