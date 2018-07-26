Judge reserves judgement in ICA election row case

By Ann O'Loughlin

Judgement has been reserved in High Court proceedings brought over the conduct of elections for the national executive of the Irish Country Women's Association (ICA).

Patricia Madden who joined the ICA 39 years ago has brought proceedings against the organisation over the conduct of elections for the ICA's national executive.

Patricia Madden

The ICA argues her action should be dismissed, and say it has put a set of proposals its says would allow its members to decide on the issues raised by Ms Madden.

Ms Madden, a barrister of St Mobhi Road, Glasnevin, Dublin, claims the organisation breached its constitution when it failed to count ballots cast by its membership in advance of its AGM last May.

She claims the ICA should have declared the winners of the election at the AGM for positions on its national executive board including national president, for a term of office from 2018 to 2021

Ms Madden claims that procedures adopted and the decisions taken by the ICA at its AGM, and at earlier EGM and a meeting of its National Executive were "ultra vires" to its constitution and based on "tainted and flawed" legal advice.

Proposals by the ICA to keep some existing national executive members in place on a caretaker basis until new elections could be conducted were "specifically excluded," she said.

Ms Madden seeks various injunctions, including restraining the ICA filling any vacancies on its board, until the dispute has been decided.

The ICA represented by Frank Beatty SC, with Brendan Kirwan BL said there were problems with the ballot papers for the 2018 elections which his client wants to rectify.

It has made proposals that would allow the ICA move forward, but that for some reason Ms Madden had rejected the proposals, Mr Beatty said.

Following the conclusion of submissions from both parties, Ms Justice Úna Ní Ní Raifeartaigh reserved her decision.