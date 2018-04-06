Judge in jail warning for parents as he hears of poor school attendance by kids

By Gordon Deegan

A judge told a court today that he doesn't do "a sniff or a snot' when adopting a hard-line approach against parents of school shy kids.

In two separate cases at Ennis District Court today, Judge Patrick Durcan issued two jail warnings to parents of school shy children if there isn’t 100% school attendance over the next two weeks.

In one case, Judge Durcan told a father that he would be sending him to a boarding school for adults starting with the letter 'J' if there is not a 100% attendance record by his two children.

In the other case where he issued a jail warning to two parents, Judge Durcan said that he wasn't running "a creche for parents".

He told the parents of a school shy 14 year-old that if there isn’t 100% attendance over the next two weeks “you will be going to jail”.

"There is no point using excuses. There is severe damage being done to children - to the child that you love - I want 100% attendance," he said.

In the prosecutions being taken by the Child and Family Agency (CFA) against parents of children with poor school attendance records, Judge Durcan told another parent of a school shy child in a third case that he doesn’t do “a sniff or a snot” when when rejecting an excuse that the child had missed school days recently due to the recent flu outbreak in the country.

Judge Durcan told the court that “there is too much molly codling these days”.

Solicitor for the CFA, Dermot O’Donovan said that the child’s school attendance record recently had suffered a significant relapse due to the outbreak of influenza across the country “and we accept that”.

In reply, Judge Durcan said: “I don’t accept that - are we talking about a serious illness? Everyone had flu. I’m sure that it was nothing unusual about the flu the child had.”

He said: “A sniff or a snot - I don’t do that.”

The child’s father then intervened to state to say that his 13 year old boy “was very sick - we couldn’t send him to school because he couldn’t get out of bed. You had to see him the way he was”.

Solicitor for the parents, Stiofán Fitzpatrick said that there was also transport issue with the boy using the school bus while his parents don’t have a car.

Judge Durcan asked how far the school is from the teen’s home and Mr Fitzpatrick replied: “Ten kilometres.”

In response, Judge Durcan said: “When I was going to school, there were many children walking that distance to national schools and there were many children walking to school with no footwear.”

The father replied that it would be too dangerous to ask his child to walk to school as it involves getting across a busy main road.

Mr Fitzpatrick said that the school transport business has been rectified and Judge Durcan said that he wanted 100% school attendance in the case and adjourned the case for two weeks.

In the 'boarding school jail threat' case, Judge Durcan told a father that if his children don’t go to school “you will be going to a different kind of school - to a boarding school for adults who don’t send their children to school”.

Explaining to the foreign national with ‘very average English’, Judge Durcan said: “There is a four letter word for that boarding school and it begins with the letter ‘J’”.

Judge Durcan asked the man’s solicitor, Daragh Hassett to tell the father what he meant and Mr Hassett told the father ‘Jail’.

Judge Durcan told the man:

We look to the future of this country with your children playing a big part - but they must be educated. There are going out to a big difficult world out there and if they are not educated, they will sink and be at the bottom with a lot of difficulties.

Judge Durcan said: “I want your children to be at the top of everything."

Judge Durcan adjourned all cases to April 20th.