Judge calls for proposals to resolve proceedings against ICA over elections to National Executive

By Ann O'Loughlin

Proposals aimed at resolving proceedings brought against the Irish Countrywomen's Association are to be furnished early next week, a High Court judge has directed.

Today Ms Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh directed lawyers acting for the ICA to serve a set of proposals aimed at dealing with concerns raised in actions brought by long-standing ICA member Patrica Madden.

The concerns arise out recent elections for several positions, including National President, on the ICA's national executive.

Earlier this week Ms Madden secured a temporary High Court injunction restraining the ICA from filling any vacancies on its Board, including national president, treasurer, secretary and regional presidents.

Ms Madden, who is representing herself, claims those positions were not filled, following a postal vote, at the ICA AGM in May.

Ms Madden, who claims the ICA has acted in breach of its constitution in respect of the ballot, says she has taken the actions, not for personal gain but to protect the organisation.

When the matter returned before the Court today Frank Beatty, SC for the ICA, said his side had made two temporary appointments to the National Executive before the ICA had knowledge of the injunctions being granted.

Counsel said that the appointments were required so that the ICA could keep running. Without the appointments the ICA would have "to shut up shop," counsel said.

Mr Beatty, appearing with Brendan Kirwan Bl, said Ms Madden had raised issues with the election to the ICA's National Executive, where ballot papers had been sent to the wrong people.

His side was prepared to make a number of proposals to Ms Madden by Wednesday of next week, and if she did not accept them it was seeking to have the case heard later this month.

While temporary appointments had been made to the position of national secretary and national treasurer no further undertakings would take place until the hearing of the application.

The Judge said the ICA should furnish its proposals by Tuesday rather than Wednesday.

If the proposals are not acceptable to Ms Madden, the case should be listed for hearing next Wednesday, the Judge added.

Ms Madden, a barrister of Saint Mobhi Road in Glasnevin, Dublin 9, has also brought separate, but related, proceedings where she seeks an injunction restraining the ICA from destroying or interfering in any way with ballot papers returned for the organisation's 2018 national elections for positions of National President, National Secretary, National Treasurer and regional Presidents.

Those proceedings stand adjourned after the ICA gave an undertaking not to destroy the ballots.