John McGuirk: Media coverage of abortion referendum has all been 'Yes side sad stories'

The Save the 8th campaign is claiming the media is avoiding the core issues in the abortion referendum.

It follows the row over Google's decision to suspend adverts relating to the referendum.

Cora Sherlock of LoveBoth called the decision an "outrageous interference in the democratic process which should be immediately reversed."

The Yes campaign welcomed the move, saying it creates a level playing field.

However, Save the 8th spokesperson John McGuirk thinks a pattern of media coverage is emerging.

Mr McGuirk said: "There have been no items that I can recall on any broadcast channel about actually what's in the legislation people are being asked to vote on about how it's abortion up to six months in some circumstances.

"It has all been Yes side talking points, Yes side sad stories."

Ms Sherlock drew the distinction between the decision of Facebook - which committed to stopping foreign interference in the referendum - and Google's action yesterday, which she claims "actually censors Irish citizens".

Ms Sherlock said: "Google engaged in censorship on a massive scale. What they have done amounts to an outrageous interference in the democratic process.

"Google knows full well that its decision puts the No side in the referendum at a big disadvantage. For them to become embroiled in the campaign in this way is wholly unacceptable and its decision should be immediately reversed."