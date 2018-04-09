John McGuinness to give evidence at Disclosures Tribunal on treatment of Garda Whistleblowers

The former head of the Public Accounts Committee will give evidence today at the Disclosures Tribunal on the treatment of Garda whistleblowers.

Fianna Fáil's John McGuinness will be asked about an alleged meeting with the former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan in a hotel car park four years ago.

The Tribunal will try to establish whether that meeting actually took place, and what, if anything, was discussed.

John McGuinness claims Commissioner Callinan told him Maurice McCabe had abused his own children and nieces.

Fianna Fail's John McGuinness.

On January 23, 2014, then Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan appeared before the Public Accounts Committee which was examining allegations of the quashing of penalty points by Gardaí – and referred to the actions of Garda Whistleblower Maurice McCabe as ‘disgusting’.

Sergeant McCabe has said it was ‘open season on him’ after the disgusting comment was made.

The following day, Martin Callinan met with the chair of the PAC, John McGuinness in the car park of Bewley’s hotel, when Maurice McCabe says Commissioner Callinan told Deputy McGuinness he was not to be trusted.

Counsel for Deputy McGuinness told the Tribunal last month that he will say that Mr Callinan told him that Sergeant McCabe had abused his own children and his nieces.

Mr Callinan has denied making the comments.

Former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan.

- Digital Desk