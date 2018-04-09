John McGuinness describes how 'malicious rumours' about Maurice McCabe circulated Leinster House

Former Public Accounts Committee chairman John McGuinness has described how "malicious" rumours were circulating around Leinster House about garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe.

These included false allegations that he was involved in issues around sexual abuse and that he was a paedophile, McGuinness said.

Former Public Accounts Committee chairman John McGuinness.

Mr McGuinness has told the Disclosures Tribunal this morning that there was a deliberate effort to try and stop the penalty points investigation at the time of the rumours. Sgt McCabe's concerns about the garda penalty points system were later justified.

This included "malicious" rumours about Sgt McCabe.

The Disclosures Tribunal is examining whether there was an effort to discredit Sgt McCabe by the force and others.

Maurice McCabe.

Under questioning by Patrick Marrinan for the tribunal, deputy McGuinness outlined the background to the rumours going around Kildare Street leading into January 2014.

“If you wanted to step into Leinster House in the corridors, you could listen to as much as that rumour as you wanted to” the Fianna Dail TD told the tribunal.

Mr McGuinness described how he went to meet Sgt McCabe and confront him about the rumours.

He said he had to find out whether they were true to not.

The garda whistleblower told the TD that he was aware of the rumours and denied they were true.

Mr McGuinness said he found Sgt McCabe to be "honest", a "straightforward individual", proud of the uniform he wore and determined to try and do the right thing.

The tribunal continues to hear evidence today.