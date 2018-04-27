John Halligan doesn't know if Sean Canney will stay with Independent Alliance

John Halligan said he does not know whether the Independent Alliance will lose Sean Canney.

Speaking on Today with Sean O'Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1, Halligan answered questions on the position of Canney within the Independent Alliance.

"I'm not going to bullshit you, I don't know," he said.

Kevin 'Boxer' Moran and Sean Canney

He said there were no terms agreed for Sean Canney and Kevin 'Boxer' Moran when agreeing on sharing the Junior ministry.

There was no agreement that it would go again after a year or two years, it was first Sean Canney, second Boxer Moran.

He said the Alliance is happy to have Moran as Minister.

"The decision we have made is Boxer remains as Minister, he's a good minister, we don't want him to move.

"He's doing the job and he's doing it quite well as it is."

Digital Desk