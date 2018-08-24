John Gilligan charged with money laundering in NI court

John Gilligan has been arrested in the North and charged with money laundering offences.

The 66-year-old was arrested yesterday evening by Border Force officers while attempting to board a flight to Spain at Belfast International Airport.

NCA officers have charged a Dublin man with money laundering offences following a cash seizure by Border Force at Belfast International Airport. Full statement: https://t.co/YdElQTi3xn pic.twitter.com/b5FrC2pHCU — NationalCrimeAgency (@NCA_UK) August 24, 2018

Officers recovered around €23,000 in cash at the scene.

Mr Gilligan appeared today at Coleraine Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody until Tuesday, September 4, when he will appear before Antrim Magistrates Court.

File photo of John Gilligan.

Gilligan, from Greenforth Crescent, is accused of attempting to remove criminal property from Northern Ireland, a statement from Northern Ireland's Courts and Tribunals Service said.

The UK's National Crime Agency confirmed: "National Crime Agency officers in Northern Ireland have today charged a man with money laundering offences."