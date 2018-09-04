John Gilligan appears in court in connection with cash seizure at airport

John Gilligan has appeared in court in Antrim accused of trying to smuggle more than €20,000 out of Belfast international airport.

The 66-year-old was arrested after the cash was seized in August.

Prosecutors told Antrim Magistrates court today the investigation was in its early stages, as they sought a four-week adjournment to the case.

However, defence solicitors asked for the shortest possible adjournment.

They claim the pensioner, from Greenforth Crescent in Dublin, is not in good health after an attempt on his life in 2014, when he was shot six times.

Judge Broderick adjourned the case for a week whilst he seeks a new judge to hear the case.

He was previously a partner in a firm that represented Mr Gilligan in the Special Criminal Court and said it would be inappropriate for him to preside.

Digital Desk