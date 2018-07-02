Joe O'Callaghan was discovered in pool of blood by wife after she returned from work

Update 4.20pm: The man found dead in a pool of blood at his home on the southside of Cork city early this morning has been named locally as Joe O'Callaghan.

The 66-year-old father of three was found by his wife in the hall of their home in Galway's Lane, Douglas this morning and he is understood to have suffered extensive head injuries.

The late Joe O'Callaghan. Picture courtesy of Mr O'Callaghan's family.

Members of Mr O'Callaghan's extended family and their friends have been comforting each other at the scene today.

Friends of the deceased man and his wife comfort each other at the scene. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Earlier: Gardai launch appeal after man, 66, found dead in Cork suburb of Douglas

Gardai have appealed for witnesses after a man was found dead in a pool of blood at his home on the southside of Cork city early this morning, writes Eoin English.

The victim, a 66-year-old father of three who is originally from the Douglas and Grange area of the city, was found by his wife, who is originally from Africa, in the hall of their home in Galway's Lane, Douglas, when she returned from work just before 8.30am.

It is understood he had suffered extensive head injuries and there were blood stains in several rooms.

There are unconfirmed reports that the front door of the bungalow may have been forced open.

The scene at Galway’s Lane #Douglas #Cork which has been sealed off following the discovery of the body of a man in his 60s pic.twitter.com/bLKj8TuFfB — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) July 2, 2018

Gardai and paramedics rushed to the scene but the man was pronounced dead there.

Given the suspicious circumstances, the house and a portion of the lane were immediately sealed off and persevered for a technical examination.

The body remains at scene.

Gardai at the scene where a body was found at Galway Lane, Douglas, Cork. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

The State Pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy has been informed and she is expected to arrive at the scene later to conduct a preliminary examination of the body at the house.

The body will then be removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem examination will determine the course of the garda investigation.

Gardaí have now issued an appeal for anyone who was in the Galway’s Lane area of Douglas between 10pm last night and 8.30am this morning to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

The cul-de-sac at the bottom of Galway's Lane is close to the entrance to Douglas GAA club and comprises about 12 bungalows which are occupied mostly by older people.

Members of the victim's family, and several African friends of his wife, visited the scene earlier.

There were distressing scenes outside the garda cordon as his wife's friends comforted each other. They declined to comment.

It is understood the victim moved into the bungalow about five years ago.

A family member said he had struggled with various health issues in recent years but that he had seemed to be in better form in recent days.

She said she and his large extended family were simply shocked and devastated by the events which have unfolded.

The scene earlier this morning. Picture: Eoin English

A neighbour, Clement Collins, who knows one of the victim's neighbours, said gardai have had to deal with an increase in alcohol or drug-related anti-social behaviour in the area - but nothing like this.

He said it is worrying and feels surreal to see crime scene tape in the neighbourhood.

"It seems surreal in a way because you'd usually see this on TV and now, this is the real thing. It's like a dream," he said.

"It's a bit worrying because I live on my own. I don't know what happened here and that bothers me.

"The impression I get from the amount of violence on the streets is that life is cheap. At least today.

"It would make you feel cold and shocked really. A friend of mine lives up here and when this happens, the worst could come into your head and you'd think it would be the person you know."

- Additional reporting by Digital Desk