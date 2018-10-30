Job vacancies rise in 23 counties nationwide

The number of job vacancies are up in 23 counties across the country, according to the latest IrishJobs.ie index for the third quarter of this year.

Almost every county and major city experienced growth in job vacancies compared to the same period last year, with Dublin seeing a 19% increase.

The data shows that vacancies increased by 5% in Cork and Galway, 2% Limerick.

Counties with large urban populations, including Waterford (27%), Sligo (15%) and Kilkenny (10%) have all seen double digit growth year on year.

Other counties to experience significant growth include Meath (40%), Wicklow (38%), Carlow (36%), Westmeath (28%), Kildare (25%), Laois (22%) and Louth (20%).

Overall, job vacancies increased by 4% year-on-year but declined by 1% quarter-on-quarter.

According to Safann MacCarthy, European Marketing Director at IrishJobs.ie's parent company Saongroup.com, the data suggests that Ireland’s economy is growing.

“In the majority of cases, more job vacancies are a strong indicator that Ireland’s economy remains on an upwards trajectory. Businesses are confident, investing in growth, and in doing so, creating jobs,” she said.

“A problem arises if these vacancies are not filled.

This can be a short-term issue, particularly if an area is the recipient of new, rapid investment and growing faster than employees can be found.

"This may be the case in areas like Longford, with the construction of a new Center Parcs resort, and in Limerick, which has quickly ascended to third city status in Ireland as a result of continued investment from medical and technology companies.

"IDA have also made strides in attracting multinational companies to towns like Sligo and Waterford, which have seen significant growth in recent years,” she said.

Growth by sector

The index also shows that the public sector recorded the highest year-on-year increase in job vacancies (53%) in Q3 2018, followed by the medical professionals and healthcare sector (28%) and social and not for profit (27%).

The high-skilled accountancy and finance and science, pharmaceuticals and food sectors also recorded increases (15% and 9%).

The hotel and catering sector had the largest share of the jobs market during that period, with 27% of job vacancies.

Sales followed with 7%; construction, architecture and property, engineering, and utilities ranked third with 6%.

However, vacancies in banking, financial services and insurance declined by 17% year-on-year. There were also declines in IT (18%), telecoms (20%) and publishing, media and creative arts (44%).

“It is fantastic to see the increase in vacancies for a wide range of roles across the public sector," said Ms MacCarthy.

Ireland’s economy is diversified and greatly represented by high-tech, highly skilled sectors.

“It is also approaching full employment. While a welcome change from the jobs market of ten years ago, this situation poses its own challenges.

"The labour market is extremely tight and businesses are in a ferocious competition over talent," she said.

Digital Desk