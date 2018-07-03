Joan Burton's house burgled as she attends community meeting on crime
The house of former Tánaiste, Joan Burton, has been burgled while she attended a community gathering on crime.
Gardaí had called the meeting in Huntstown following a wave of attacks in her constituency in west Dublin.
A female suspect was arrested at the house after neighbours noticed suspicious activity.
Deputy Burton says everyone is okay, but she will now have to reassess her security.
Ms Burton said: "The burglar, who appears to have been a woman, thought she was able to take out one of the panes of glass in our kitchen window and there wasn't a scratch on it.
"So I have to say that shocked me more than anything else."