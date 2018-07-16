Jerry Buttimer calls for introduction of drunk tanks

A Cork senator has called for drunk tanks to be introduced.

Jerry Buttimer wants them set up in garda stations to help ease the strain on A&E Departments.

The Fine Gael senator also thinks there could be mobile medical units used to pick people up off the streets who have had too much alcohol.

He says drunk tanks are badly needed.

"What I'm calling for, which is part of what Fine Gael policy has been, is that we would see the introduction of drunk tanks where they would be in mobile facilities or disused garda stations like the Bridewell.

"We can have areas put aside for people who can go in there and sober up in the main."

Jerry Buttimer

