Jean-Claude Juncker meets President Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin

Jean-Claude Juncker has arrived at the home of President Michael D Higgins.

The President of the European Commission arrived at Áras an Uachtaráin at 9.30am.

He was greeted on arrival by Art O'Leary, Secretary General to the President.

President Higgins, accompanied by his wife Sabina, then greeted Mr Juncker in the State Reception Room, and invited him to sign the visitor's book.

