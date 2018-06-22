Jean-Claude Juncker meets President Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin
22/06/2018 - 10:23:00Back to Ireland Home
Jean-Claude Juncker has arrived at the home of President Michael D Higgins.
The President of the European Commission arrived at Áras an Uachtaráin at 9.30am.
He was greeted on arrival by Art O'Leary, Secretary General to the President.
President Higgins, accompanied by his wife Sabina, then greeted Mr Juncker in the State Reception Room, and invited him to sign the visitor's book.
President Higgins will today receive the President of the European Commission Mr. Jean-Claude Juncker @JunckerEU.— President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) June 22, 2018
The President has set out his views on the future of the #EU in many speeches, including this recent speech in Florence. https://t.co/6TA6j1fMj1
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here