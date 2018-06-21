James Quinn sentenced to 22 years following convictions relating to murder of Gary Hutch

Irish man James Quinn has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder of Gary Hutch.

According to media reports the trial judge Ernesto Carlos Manzano sentenced Quinn to 20 years for murder, the minimum sentence under Spanish law, and two years for the gun crime.

Lawyers for Quinn have indicated they will appeal the judgement.

Gary Hutch was shot at his gated estate in Miraflores, Fuengirola during an attempt to escape a hitman.

His murder sparked a gangland feud which has cost the lives of at least 15 people.

The jury in the trial ruled Quinn was the getaway driver, rather than the gunman.

The scene of Gary Hutch's shooting in Spain

- Digital Desk