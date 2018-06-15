James Quinn found guilty of participating in murder of Gary Hutch in Spain
James Quinn has been found guilty of participating in the murder of Gary Hutch in Spain.
According to RTÉ, a Spanish jury found that Quinn acted as a "necessary participant" in the murder of Gary Hutch three years ago.
34-year-old Gary Hutch from Dublin was shot 15 times in the Costa del Sol on September 24, 2015.
Since his killing, there has been a series of murders involving the Hutch and Kinahan gangs.
This is a breaking news story, more as we get it