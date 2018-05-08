Jail terms between 12 and five years for drugs gang after Bantry operation

A criminal gang who were caught trying to extract cocaine from a duvet lining that was posted from Brazil have been given jail terms of between 12 years and five years.

The court heard how the operation at a house in Bantry, Co Cork involved the gang using an industrial cleaning agent to leach cocaine from the duvet.

It had been soaked in the drug and posted from Brazil to an address in Clondalkin in 2017.

37-year-old Sean MacManus from Burrowfield Road, Baldoyle, Dublin was described as the main organiser of the operation and was sentenced to 12 years in jail.

Two others got ten years while a fourth was given a five-year-term.

File photo of Sean McManus arriving in court last November.

- Digital desk