Jail for disqualified motorist caught driving tractor 'erratically' while not insured

A man who was driving a tractor “erratically” while not insured and when already disqualified has been jailed for five months.

Patrick Doyle of 1 Coach Road in Dunmanway, Co. Cork, faced the charges in relation to an incident near Dunmanway on February 2 last.

Clonakilty District Court heard from Sgt Paul Kelly that a Garda received a call about a tractor driving erratically on that date and went to the scene.

There the Garda spotted Mr Doyle, who was driving the tractor. The court heard Mr Doyle then tried to reverse away from the patrol car and then ran from the scene.

The vehicle was detained and no registration was found for it.

Sgt Kelly said Mr Doyle had been disqualified from driving for five years at Bantry District Court on March 9, 2017, and more recently at Macroom District Court last July received another 10-year driving disqualification.

His solicitor, Pat Horan, said his client was already serving a custodial sentence of 11 months imposed last June, linked to “a plethora of road traffic offences”.

He said Mr Doyle was pleading guilty to having no insurance while driving the tractor and to having no driving licence.

“Cars have been his undoing all the time,” Mr Horan said.

The solicitor said his client had been working well as a stonemason, was due for release on February and “just wants to get on with his life”. He added that the vehicle used on the day was an elderly Ford tractor.

However, Judge James McNulty said the people of Ireland were tired of people driving without insurance and the Dáil had approved mandatory disqualification in these circumstances. He said when an offender drove while disqualified they were defying the people and disrespecting the courts.

The judge heard that Mr Doyle has 66 previous convictions and sentenced him to five months for driving with no insurance, to be served after his current sentence. Another five-month jail term on the charge of having no driving licence was also imposed but can be served at the same time. He also disqualified Mr Doyle from driving for 10 years.

Legal aid was granted and recognisance for any appeal set at Mr Doyle’s own bond of €100.