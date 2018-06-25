Jail for convicted rapist who failed to notify gardaí of change of address

By Sonya McLean

A convicted rapist who was jailed three years ago for failing to notify gardaí of his change of address has been imprisoned again for the same offence.

Gerard Creighton (49) formerly of Cashel Road and Sundrive Road, Crumlin, Dublin, has six previous convictions for similar breaches of the 2001 Sex Offenders Act.

He was registered as a sex offender in 1999 when Mr Justice Paul Carney also jailed him for nine years for the rape and false imprisonment of his former girlfriend.

In March 2015, Judge Martin Nolan jailed Creighton for three years after he pleaded guilty to failing to notify gardaí of his change of address on dates between November 2013 and February 2014 and to an attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm at Dame Street on February 28, 2014.

Today Creighton pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to failing to notify the gardaí of his change of address on dates between June 5 and June 24, 2016. Judge Nolan jailed him for a year.

He told Creighton “you have to tell the gardaí where you are. It's as simple as that. It would be a good idea to go in once a month and tell them where you are.”

“If you don't want to be back here again, you better conform with the garda regime,” Judge Nolan continued.

Garda Niall Murray told Genevieve Coonan BL, prosecuting, that Creighton was due for release in May 2016 and was warned the month beforehand by a prison officer of his obligation to notify the gardaí of the change of his address. He signed documentation that stated he was aware of his need to do this.

Gda Murray told Judge Nolan that he doesn't know where Creighton is living but said he believed he was living with someone and not willing to tell gardaí.

He told Luigi Rea BL, defending, that he suspected Creighton was not living on the streets.

He accepted that Creighton had called into Bridewell Garda Station following his release from jail and was told to return to speak to a specific garda but he never returned.

Mr Rea submitted that it was difficult to live in a small place like Dublin with such a conviction. “It can lead to ridicule in the newspapers, ridicule on the streets and sometimes physical assault,” counsel said.

He asked the court to accept that it was difficult for someone who is homeless to comply with the legislation.

Judge Nolan said Creighton could inform the gardaí in a particular station that he was sleeping rough in a particular area and said it was up to him to notify gardaí of his whereabouts.