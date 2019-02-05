Jail and ban from West Cork for thief who hid chainsaw under his sister’s skirt

A man who helped steal a €620 chainsaw from a creamery by hiding it under his sister’s skirt has been jailed.

Florin Munteanu, of 1 Mill Road, Millstreet, Co Cork, has also been banned from visiting West Cork as a result of the theft, to which he pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that Munteanu, aged 30, visited the Underhill, Dunmanway, branch of Drinagh Co-Op at 3pm on April 4, 2018, in the company of a woman, later identified as his sister.

Sgt Kelly said the pair took a steel chainsaw, valued at €620, from the shelf and placed it under the front of the female’s skirt and then left the store.

Mr Munteanu was later identified through CCTV footage of the incident and was arrested, with Sgt Kelly telling the court that the defendant made certain admissions during Garda interview.

The court heard the woman involved in the theft had already been prosecuted and fined a total of €1,000 for her involvement, including €700 in compensation to the store for the chainsaw, which was never recovered.

She also received a suspended sentence when the matter came before court last September.

Sgt Kelly said Munteanu had 30 previous convictions including two for theft and a number for other offences including begging and road traffic infractions.

His solicitor, Ray Hennessy, asked that the judge be lenient on the basis that the woman involved had already paid compensation to the store. Judge McNulty said that was “restitution”.

“Your client is involved in barefaced theft in a rural co-op,” the judge said.

“Whatever took them in there, they could not leave without thieving.”

Judge McNulty said it was “determined thieving” and he had no doubt that Munteanu was the main offender and that his sister was less culpable.

Giving Munteanu credit for his guilty plea and the payment of compensation, the judge sentenced him to 10 months in prison, four months of which is to be served immediately with the remaining six months suspended for two years on the usual terms including that he keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

But Judge McNulty also placed an extra condition which means Munteanu can visit Macroom, but not Bandon or any town west of it.

“He can visit Macroom but he stays out of West Cork because he is a thief,” said the judge.