Ivan Yates and wife sue over sale of lands, which include their family home, to AIB

A claim by former minister Ivan Yates and his wife over the sale of lands in Co. Wexford to AIB by his bankruptcy trustees has been admitted to the Commercial Court list.



The couple claim the sale to the bank of certain lands at Blackstoops, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford to AIB is void because the lands include their family home.



In proceedings against Mr Mark Wilson and Mr George Maloney, who were appointed as joint Trustees in Bankruptcy over Mr Yates' estate by a Welsh Court in 2012, and AIB, the couple want the property returned to Mr Yates.



They claim the lands in question fall outside the broadcaster and journalist's bankruptcy under a provision of the 1986 Bankruptcy Act that applies in England and Wales which it is claimed governs aspects of Mr Yates's bankruptcy.



Alternatively they claim Deirdre Yates, a primary school teacher, has a beneficial interest in the lands owing to contributions made by her, and the trustees were obliged to bring proceedings here to determine her interest and obtain permission from the Irish courts before disposing of the property.



This alleged failure to issue secondary proceedings concerning Mrs Yates' interest was in breach of EU insolvency regulations, it is also claimed.

Ivan Yates leaving court today. Pic: Collins.



In their action against the trustees and AIB the couple seek various declarations and orders including that the sale of the lands is void due to the failure to comply with EU insolvency regulations, that Mr Yates is the legal and beneficial owner of the lands and that part of the lands constitute a family home.



In opposing the claim AIB claims its ability to recover the debts due to it from the couple will be adversely affected.



AIB acquired the lands at the centre of the dispute from the trustees in 2015.



In 2010, AIB loaned €6m to Celtic Bookmakers, which it says was owned and controlled by the couple. AIB appointed a receiver over the company in 2011, which went into liquidation in 2012.



Mr Yates was adjudicated a bankrupt on his own application by Swansea County in August 2012. The trustees were appointed to his estate in 2013. In 2016 AIB secured a judgement of €1.6m against Mrs Yates.



At the High Court today Mr Justice Brian McGovern admitted the case to the fast track commercial court list.



AIB, represented by Aidan Redmond SC, sought to have the case admitted to the list on the grounds the bank want the dispute resolved quickly and the value of the property exceeds €1m.



Neil Steen SC for the trustees said the application for admission was supported by his clients.



Jerry Healy SC for the couple opposed entry on grounds including that the value of the property does not exceed €1m and therefore the threshold for admission to the list had not been reached.



Counsel said "significantly" no valuation evidence concerning the property had been put before the court, and the application to admit the case "cannot proceed".



Counsel added his clients don't have the resources to deal with a case in the Commercial Court list, which attracts a higher level of legal fees compared to those in the High Court.



Mr Justice McGovern said he was satisfied that the threshold had been reached, and admitted the case to the list.



The Judge suggested the parties consider mediation as a way of resolving the dispute.



The Judge adjourned the case for a month to see if it was possible for mediation to take place.