'It's finally over': Daughters relieved as father loses appeal against 10-year sentence for rape

A man who repeatedly raped his daughter during the 1980s in their family home in Youghal, Co. Cork has lost an appeal against his 10-year sentence.

Jerry O’Keefe, a 68-year-old retired soldier, also abused her younger sister and forced her to withdraw a complaint she made when she was 16.

The Court of Appeal didn't agree that the totality of his prison sentence was too high and even said it was "very lenient" if anything.

File photo of Amy Barrett.

His eldest daughter Amy Barrett spoke of their relief outside court afterwards.

"We’re both just very relieved that it's finally over," she said.

"We thought it was over when he was sentenced and then we only found out just before Christmas that he was appealing his sentence.

"We didn't really want to be coming back up here again but thank God it just turned out all well for us."

