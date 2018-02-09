'It's an awful journey'; People urged to get behind Daffodil Day and give what they can

People are being encouraged to get behind Daffodil Day and help support cancer research.

The Irish Cancer Society is launching its annual campaign today for the fundraiser on March 23rd.

The money raised helps to support the 165,000 people living with the disease - and many more yet to be diagnosed.

Stephanie Powell from Newbridge in Co.Kildare is a breast cancer survivor and explains what's so important about Daffodil Day.

She said: "Daffodil Day give the public the chance to give in a few bob and raise money for the research.

"It's an awful journey - it's absolutely devastating when you hear those words.

"Daffodil Day is one of those days that is just brilliant. Get out there and help people like myself to survive a little bit longer."

RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan has urged people to dig deep to help the record number of Irish people with cancer.

She said: “Tragically a person dies from cancer every hour in Ireland, but for so many people there’s also great hope.

"More people are surviving cancer now than ever before thanks to lifesaving research.

"Daffodil Day, proudly supported by Boots Ireland, is a day where we can all help fight back against cancer.

"Like so many Irish people, I have lost loved ones to cancer. I lost my precious sister

"Anne who was just 33 when she died.

"On March 23rd you can help fund lifesaving research and crucial services to ensure cancer patients and their families are properly supported.

"Get involved now at www.cancer.ie”

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive of the Irish Cancer Society Averil Power appealed to the public to support cancer patients.

She said: “As the number of Irish people with cancer increases, record numbers are turning to the Irish Cancer Society for information, care and support.

"Only two per cent of our funding comes from the State.

"We are therefore hugely dependent on the generosity of the public to fund vital services such as our Night Nurses,

"Volunteer Drivers and Freephone Cancer Nurseline. By supporting Daffodil Day, people can ensure cancer patients are supported when they need it most while also funding lifesaving research.

“Last year, the number of people using our Volunteer Driver Service to travel to chemotherapy appointments increased by 15%.

"Our Night Nursing service provided over 7,000 nights of care to terminally-ill patients in their own homes.

"Our nurses also supported 40,000 people through our Freephone Nurseline and at our drop-in Daffodil Centres.

"None of this would be possible without strong support for Daffodil Day from individuals and communities across Ireland.”

- Digital Desk