'It'll probably keep climbing' - Housing charity on rising homeless figures

A housing charity has expressed its disappointment at the continued rise in the number of homeless people.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing show that almost 10,000 people will be homeless this Christmas.

Over 6,100 adults and 3,800 children were living in emergency accommodation such as hotels or B&Bs last month - that is an increase of 244 people compared to the previous month.

The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said the rise was "anticipated" as more rough sleepers were moved off the streets.

CEO of the Peter McVerry Trush, Pat Doyle, says the figures are likely to continue rising.

Mr Doyle said: "Every time the figures come out it's a disappointment that they are still going in the wrong direction.

"That said, the huge amount of organisations and people trying their best to get the numbers down, or certainly moving as many people on as possible, well there is a disappointment that more people are coming into homelessness.

"I think no-one ever expected it to get this high, but, in reality, it'll probably keep climbing."