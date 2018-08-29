'It'll be grand' - Clare duo plan 5,000-metre hike up Mount Everest to raise funds for cancer research

By David Raleigh

Two young women - who up until last year had no hiking experience - are hoping to climb more than 5,000 meters up one of the world’s most dangerous mountains, to raise funds for cancer research.

Two young Clare women Kerri Quin(25), Shannon and Samantha Sparrow(26), Sixmilebridge in training for their forthcoming climb of Mount Everest to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Societyin the hills around Clare. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22.

Kerri Quinn and Samantha Sparrow, will set off from Dublin Airport on September 5th, hoping to reach their destination, at base camp Mount Everest, a few days later.

The brave pair, from Co Clare, have appealed for donations for their cancer fundraising drive, and have set up a GoFundMe page entitled “Kerri & Sam’s Trek to EBC for ICS”.

The funds are to go to the Irish Cancer Society.

Kerri will be making the “emotional journey”, in memory of her late father Martin, who passed away aged 67, from a rare form of cancer four years ago.

“It’ll be definitely emotional, but, I'm hoping he’ll be with me in spirit, and he’ll get me to go where I need to go, and we’ll be grand,” said 25-year old Kerri, from Shannon.

She hopes to spend Martin’s anniversary in a monastery on her way up Everest on September 7.

Her father’s illness had lay “undetected” for years and wasn’t discovered until it was too late for treatment, Kerri said.

“My dad had duodenal cancer which is cancer of the small intestine. He had a tumour growing for years undetected,” she explained.

“He had a loss of appetite, bloatedness and things like that. He went to the doctor on a Friday, and he died three weeks later.”

“He would have been going to the doctors for a few months with an upset stomach.”

“No one could pinpoint what it was.”

The pain of losing her beloved dad so suddenly still “hits in waves unexpectedly”.

“I wanted to do something positive out of a bad situation. So I decided to fundraise for the Irish Cancer Society,” she added.

Kerri Quinn with her late Dad Martin Quinn, who died aged 67, from a rare form of cancer, four years ago. Photo sourced from Facebook.

Kerri and Samantha have had to adhere to a gruelling training regime, including attending a special “altitude gym” in Limerick where they have had to try to acclimatise to using less oxygen at high altitudes.

Before they even start their climb, Kerri and Samantha have to contend with landing safely on the 500-meter-long runway, at Lukla Airport, which sits perched on the edge of a cliff.

A number of deadly crashes have occurred there, including one in 2008 where 18 people were killed when their plane crash-landed.

“It’s one of the world’s most dangerous flights - it kind of has a runway off a cliff,” said Kerri.

“We’re very nervous about that plane ride.”

“The runway is going down on a hill, basically to allow the plane to get up enough speed, and you land going uphill so you can stop.”

“You can watch some videos on YouTube and it's strange. I haven't been looking at those videos but Samantha has... but I don't want to know.”

Samantha, 26, from Sixmilebridge, agreed they were both nervous about the trip, however she added, nothing would stop them from their plan now.

“We’ve put our heart and soul into this,” Samantha said.

“There are so many things we can’t uncontrollable; The altitude and the weather we cant control.”

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn't worried. There were times I couldn’t sleep,” she added.

Two young Clare women Kerri Quin(25), Shannon and Samantha Sparrow(26), Sixmilebridge in training for their forthcoming climb of Mount Everest to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society. Photograph Liam Burke/Press 22.

“There’s obviously a concern but the excitement is there as well. I'm more hoping the nerves don’t get the better of me.”

“It’ll be grand,” she joked.

The ladies will be doing a final fundraising “bucket collection” at Shannon Town Centre, tomorrow, Thursday, August 30, before heading off on their exciting journey.