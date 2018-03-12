'Items of interest' found during Tina Satchwell search in Cork

It is understood that a number of items of interest have been found during the search for Tina Satchwell in Cork.

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of the 45-year-old began the search of a site in Castlemartyr last week.

The items have since been sent for forensic analysis.

It has also been reported that the Garda sub aqua unit has been drafted in to help with the investigation.

The search operation at Mitchel's Wood just outside of Castlemartyr could take up to three weeks.

It will involve over 60 gardaí, including members of the North Cork Divisional Search Team, backed by specialist search dogs.

The Defence Forces engineer corps are providing logistical support on site.

Digital Desk