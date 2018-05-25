Italian man pleads guilty to Sean Cox attack

An Italian man has admitted his role in a savage attack which left an Irish Liverpool FC fan in a coma.

Yesterday, 29-year-old Daniele Sciusco pleaded guilty in court to violent disorder.

Sean Cox

53-year-old Sean Cox from Dunboyne was critically injured in an attack at Anfield on the 24th of April, before kick off in a Champions League clash with Roma.

Filippo Lombardi, who is 21 years old, has pleaded not guilty and is to be tried before Preston Crown Court in October.

Digital Desk