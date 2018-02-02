It was like I wasn't there: Court hears police tape of alleged rugby rape victim

A woman who claims she was raped by Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding told police she had tried hard to pretend she was not being attacked.

A second police interview with the woman was played to the jury at Belfast Crown Court today. She watched the interview from behind a screen in the courtroom.

During the interview, she said: "I was trying so hard, pretending it wasn't happening. Like I wasn't there.

"The whole situation, I just wanted it to be over and done with. I just wanted out of there and didn't want to see anyone."

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

The woman said that outside the nightclub she got into a taxi with some other women to go to an after-party.

She said Jackson then got into the taxi, which took them to his house.

The woman said she had only met Jackson once before when she was working in promotions in a bar and she brought him a drink.

She described going back to his house after the club for a party and dancing to Arctic Monkeys with Ulster Rugby's Rory Harrison.

"I was talking to Rory and I said, 'I really like this song'. I started to dance. He said I was a bad dancer and I said he was a bad dancer. I mentioned I wasn't (a bad dancer) because I had done dance since I was three.

"I was talking to Rory quite a bit but it was useless chat. Just general chat," she said.

The woman told the police officer that she could not remember how she ended up in the bedroom with Jackson.

"It's annoying me but I'm really not sure how that happened," she said.

She also said that she did not have a conversation with Olding at the house party.

"I didn't speak to Stuart. There was no conversation there. I bumped into him in the kitchen and just said hello," she said.

Under cross-examination, a lawyer for Jackson asked the woman if she had been intoxicated in the nightclub before going to the after-party.

"I would say I was drunk. Yes," she replied.

When she said she could not remember parts of her night out in the club, the lawyer asked her: "Do you typically forget things when you have been drinking?"

She responded: "I don't remember every single moment of a night out. Clubs are busy places.

"You don't remember blow-by-blow exactly what you did.

"When you go for a night out you are not expecting to be in court detailing every second of it."

- PA