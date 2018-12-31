'It means the world to me' - National Lottery scratchcard winner to use some of €40k prize for father's op

Three players have collected €100,000 between them after winning on National Lottery games over the Christmas period.

The first winner through the doors of National Lottery HQ to claim a prize was a Dubliner whose Dad, who lives abroad, is in need of medical treatment.

The winner, who won €40,000 on a Money Multiplier 40X Scratchcard bought in Centra, Hampton Wood, St Margaret’s, Dublin 11, revealed he will donate part of his winnings to help his father with a much-needed operation.

He said: “You have no idea what this win means to me and my family. My father has been waiting for an operation and money is tight so this win means we can speed things up.

"He doesn’t know yet about my win I will call him as soon as I leave the National Lottery office.

"This may not be a massive amount of money but this will make such a huge difference to my father’s quality of life and means the world to me.”

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about celebrating NYE in Dublin

The next winner through the doors was an online player from Bray, Co. Wicklow, who scooped almost €40,000 after matching five numbers plus the bonus on last Saturday night’s Lotto draw.

He was one of six National Lottery players to do so and win €39,088 each.

The winner said: “I am over the moon. I couldn’t believe it when I got a message to say I had won a large amount.

"I refused to truly believe my luck until I came into the National Lottery office today and now that I have the cheque in my hand I know it is real. I will pay off some bills and take a holiday with my wife and after that, I will see.”

Finally, a Dublin mother who had a very tough 2018 rounded off the year nicely by winning €25,000 on an All Cash Spectacular Scratch Card bought in Easons in The Square in Tallaght Town Centre.

She said: “I bought the Scratch Card before Christmas and scratched it immediately. I was stunned.

"This certainly helped make our Christmas special and it will ensure life will be a little easier for me and my family in 2019.”