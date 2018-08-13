'It can be resolved', union optimistic as Ryanair talks begin

Talks aimed at the resolving the Ryanair dispute begin this morning.

The industrial action by pilots has so far seen five strike days forcing the cancellation of more than 100 flights.

Over the past month, thousands of Ryanair passengers have had their travel plans thrown up in the air because of this dispute.

Around a quarter of Irish based pilots are unhappy with their working conditions.

This morning Kieran Mulvey, the former head of the Workplace Relations Commission, will try and break the deadlock between both sides:

Bernard Harbour from the FORSA trade union – which represents the pilots – is optimistic.

He said: "This isn't the hardest problem we've ever seen in industrial relations, it can be resolved, so let's get down to business and try and do that."

Ryanair says it too wants to see a deal reached at the talks which get underway this morning.