Issue of consent the main focus of review of Irish rape laws

The issue of consent is the main focus of a review of Irish rape laws.

The Law Reform Commission has published a paper looking at options for reform in the area - including whether someone should be charged if they did not make sure their partner consented.

Irish law on rape says an accused is only guilty when a sexual act occurred and they knew there was no consent.

The LRC is asking for the public's view on the issue and is appealing for submissions.

Tom O'Malley, a senior law lecturer at NUI Galway and a member of Law Reform Commission said:

This paper is dealing with just one aspect of the law of rape. That is, the question of whether a person should be entitled to be acquitted of rape if it is found that he honestly believed that the complainant was consenting even though his belief might have been unreasonable in the circumstances.

- Digital Desk