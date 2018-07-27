Issue of consent the main focus of review of Irish rape laws
The issue of consent is the main focus of a review of Irish rape laws.
The Law Reform Commission has published a paper looking at options for reform in the area - including whether someone should be charged if they did not make sure their partner consented.
Irish law on rape says an accused is only guilty when a sexual act occurred and they knew there was no consent.
The LRC is asking for the public's view on the issue and is appealing for submissions.
Tom O'Malley, a senior law lecturer at NUI Galway and a member of Law Reform Commission said:
- Digital Desk
