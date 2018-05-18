ISPCC urge public to support annual fundraising day, Childline Change

The ISPCC is urging the public to support its annual fundraising day, Childline Change, today.

Its 24-hour listening service answers over 380,000 contacts from children and young people across Ireland every year.

File image.

The service costs €3.5 million to run every year and relies on public and corporate support for over 90% of this funding.

There will be collection points all over Ireland today and people can also donate via the website ISPCC.ie, by text or through Elverys stores.

Jill Waters, Director of Fundraising with the ISPCC says this year is a very exciting year for the company.

She said: "We are transforming our services to online so we are investing a huge amount of money to be able to provide our services where children are actually at.

"They are communicating on their devices so by the end of the year we will have a new website."

- Digital Desk