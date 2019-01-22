ISPCA warns owners: Keep your dogs under control

The ISPCA has issued a warning to dog owners to keep their pets under control around sheep and livestock.

Sheep and livestock are often killed as they try to escape being chased by dogs.

Lambing season takes places from January through spring, and the organisation has said that sheep that try to escape from dogs are usually very seriously injured or killed.

ISPCA Chief Inspector Conor Dowling said that the responsibility of ensuring the welfare of dogs and livestock is on the owner.

He said:

"A dog's natural instinct can be to chase, and even the most docile, well-behaved dog may take part in pack behaviour.

"Under the Control of Dogs Act 1986, as amended by the Control of Dogs Act 1992, it is an offence not to have your dog under effectual control and local authorities are responsible for enforcing the control of the dog's acts.

"Pregnant ewes can be injured in a panic to escape, often miscarrying their lambs."

In certain circumstances, farmers are legally entitled to shoot dogs if they are endangering livestock on their property.