Islamic Centre of Ireland welcomes religious decree condemning Female Genital Mutilation
There has been a broad welcome for a religious decree from the Islamic Centre of Ireland condemning the practice of Female Genital Mutilation.
The fatwa says the practice is harmful to women, and is no longer acceptable under Islamic teachings.
Islamic Centre of Ireland launches #FatwaAgainstFGM to unequivocally condemn #FGM, reject #AliSelim remarks and support @IfrahFoundation and others in their campaign against #EndFGM. @ireland #Muslims #AliSelim #Dublin #Fatwa @GMCEndFGM @EndingFGM pic.twitter.com/BmcMkTIkMC— Shaykh Umar Al-Qadri (@DrUmarAlQadri) February 12, 2018
The decree was issued partly in response to comments by a prominent member of the Muslim community who said he supported FGM in certain cases.
Dr Ali Selim, who is a member of the Islamic Cultural Centre, said it was acceptable if done under medical supervision.
