Islamic Centre of Ireland welcomes religious decree condemning Female Genital Mutilation

There has been a broad welcome for a religious decree from the Islamic Centre of Ireland condemning the practice of Female Genital Mutilation.

The fatwa says the practice is harmful to women, and is no longer acceptable under Islamic teachings.

The decree was issued partly in response to comments by a prominent member of the Muslim community who said he supported FGM in certain cases.

Dr Ali Selim, who is a member of the Islamic Cultural Centre, said it was acceptable if done under medical supervision.

